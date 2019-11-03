Newsmakers: Annalee Kelly and her transgender son, Aiden, share their story

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Annalee Kelly and her child, Aiden. Aiden is transgender and was named Emma at birth.

Four years ago, Emma shocked Annalee and her husband by announcing she was gay. Then, two years later, Emma said she was transgender and ultimately changed her name to Aiden. He now takes testosterone and is living his life as a teenage boy.

Annalee says she has learned a lot over the years dealing with Aiden’s sexuality – including how it fits in with their faith. The Kellys are active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, although Aiden has stepped away from the church.

She recalls going to her bishop for advice and him telling her to support Aiden.

“I’d rather you have a transgender son than a dead daughter,” he said.

During their conversation with Nate, Annalee and Aiden spoke openly about the challenges and blessings they’ve seen during their journey. They also discussed a group called Open Arms of Southeast Idaho that Annalee started six months ago for LGBTQ teens and their families.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

If you want to reach out to Annalee, you can email her at jnakelly97@gmail.com.

