Newsmakers: Kim Combes and the Nurtured Heart Approach

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Kim Combes, the owner of Combes Counseling and Consultation in Colo, Iowa.

Combes was recently in eastern Idaho to talk about the Nurtured Heart Approach. The Nurtured Heart Approach is a relationship-focused methodology for helping children (and adults) build their “Inner Wealth” and use their intensity in successful ways. It has become a powerful way of awakening the inherent greatness in all children while facilitating parenting and classroom success.

Combes has spent the last 25 years traveling the country and teaching the Nurtured Heart Approach. He says it’s not just for parents, but everyone who wants to have meaningful relationships.

Click here for more information on the Nurtured Heart Approach.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

3 COWGIRLS WHO MADE HISTORY AT THE WAR BONNET RODEO IN A NEW EVENT



THE NORTH KOREAN ORPHAN WHO SNUCK INTO CHINA AND LIVED IN THE MOUNTAINS UNTIL A MISSIONARY RESCUED HIM

NEWSMAKERS ENCORE: THE LOCAL DAD WHO HIT NATIONAL FAME AS THE ‘COWBOY NINJA’

WOOD FUNERAL HOME OWNER BRIAN WOOD

THESE 4 EASTERN IDAHOANS ARE NATIONAL FIDDLER CHAMPIONS

PRIDDAHO LEADERS TALK ABOUT HOW THEY WANT TO HELP EASTERN IDAHO

HOW ALEX BOYE WENT FROM BEING A HOMELESS TEENAGER TO A POPULAR ENTERTAINER

HOW COSTCO ENDED UP COMING TO IDAHO FALLS & THE CITY’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK

DR. DAVID ADLER, PRESIDENT OF THE ALTURAS INSTITUTE

IFPD CHIEF SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES DETAILS IN THE ANGIE DODGE MURDER CASE & TALKS ABOUT WHAT’S NEXT

IDAHO FALLS SUMMER ROAD PROJECTS, WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE WATER TOWER, GROWTH AND MORE

CONGRESSMAN MIKE SIMPSON ON IMMIGRATION, DRUG PRICES, SALMON IN IDAHO & WHY HE’S RUNNING AGAIN

MEET ERIC OLVERA, THE HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR JUST ACCEPTED TO HARVARD ON A FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIP

POPULAR CHILDREN’S AUTHOR OBERT SKYE

SETH AARON HENDERSON – A TWO-TIME PROJECT RUNWAY WINNER & FIN FUN’S NEW LEAD DESIGNER

IFPD CHIEF DISCUSSES COLD CASES, THE NEED FOR A NEW FACILITY AND WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE DEPARTMENT