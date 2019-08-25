Newsmakers: Kim Combes and the Nurtured Heart Approach
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Kim Combes, the owner of Combes Counseling and Consultation in Colo, Iowa.
Combes was recently in eastern Idaho to talk about the Nurtured Heart Approach. The Nurtured Heart Approach is a relationship-focused methodology for helping children (and adults) build their “Inner Wealth” and use their intensity in successful ways. It has become a powerful way of awakening the inherent greatness in all children while facilitating parenting and classroom success.
Combes has spent the last 25 years traveling the country and teaching the Nurtured Heart Approach. He says it’s not just for parents, but everyone who wants to have meaningful relationships.
