Newsmakers: 3 cowgirls who made history at the War Bonnet Rodeo by competing in a new event

Share This

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with three cowgirls who competed in women’s Breakaway Roping at the War Bonnet Rodeo over the weekend.

The rodeo broke new ground this year by including the event, which is poised to become the next big event to be added to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

RELATED | New female event will make its first appearance at the 108th annual War Bonnet Rodeo

Women’s Breakaway is new to many rodeo circuits across the country and has mainly been a part of youth and amateur rodeo. In 2016, it was introduced into professional rodeos in the Northwest and in 2018 it was added to RFD TV’s “The American.” It’s been growing at a rapid rate as more cowgirl’s join and compete in the rodeo sport.

During their conversation, the women spoke about the event, how it works, why it took so long to add a new women’s sport to rodeo and what could be next for female competitors.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.



THE NORTH KOREAN ORPHAN WHO SNUCK INTO CHINA AND LIVED IN THE MOUNTAINS UNTIL A MISSIONARY RESCUED HIM

NEWSMAKERS ENCORE: THE LOCAL DAD WHO HIT NATIONAL FAME AS THE ‘COWBOY NINJA’

WOOD FUNERAL HOME OWNER BRIAN WOOD

THESE 4 EASTERN IDAHOANS ARE NATIONAL FIDDLER CHAMPIONS

PRIDDAHO LEADERS TALK ABOUT HOW THEY WANT TO HELP EASTERN IDAHO

HOW ALEX BOYE WENT FROM BEING A HOMELESS TEENAGER TO A POPULAR ENTERTAINER

HOW COSTCO ENDED UP COMING TO IDAHO FALLS & THE CITY’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK

DR. DAVID ADLER, PRESIDENT OF THE ALTURAS INSTITUTE

IFPD CHIEF SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES DETAILS IN THE ANGIE DODGE MURDER CASE & TALKS ABOUT WHAT’S NEXT

IDAHO FALLS SUMMER ROAD PROJECTS, WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE WATER TOWER, GROWTH AND MORE

CONGRESSMAN MIKE SIMPSON ON IMMIGRATION, DRUG PRICES, SALMON IN IDAHO & WHY HE’S RUNNING AGAIN

MEET ERIC OLVERA, THE HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR JUST ACCEPTED TO HARVARD ON A FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIP

POPULAR CHILDREN’S AUTHOR OBERT SKYE

SETH AARON HENDERSON – A TWO-TIME PROJECT RUNWAY WINNER & FIN FUN’S NEW LEAD DESIGNER

IFPD CHIEF DISCUSSES COLD CASES, THE NEED FOR A NEW FACILITY AND WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE DEPARTMENT

HOW THIS LOCAL WOMAN ENDED UP ON THE DOLLAR GOLD COIN