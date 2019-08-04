Newsmakers: 3 cowgirls who made history at the War Bonnet Rodeo by competing in a new event
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Newsmakers
Published at | Updated at
In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with three cowgirls who competed in women’s Breakaway Roping at the War Bonnet Rodeo over the weekend.
The rodeo broke new ground this year by including the event, which is poised to become the next big event to be added to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
RELATED | New female event will make its first appearance at the 108th annual War Bonnet Rodeo
Women’s Breakaway is new to many rodeo circuits across the country and has mainly been a part of youth and amateur rodeo. In 2016, it was introduced into professional rodeos in the Northwest and in 2018 it was added to RFD TV’s “The American.” It’s been growing at a rapid rate as more cowgirl’s join and compete in the rodeo sport.
During their conversation, the women spoke about the event, how it works, why it took so long to add a new women’s sport to rodeo and what could be next for female competitors.
Watch the video above for the entire conversation.
EAST IDAHO NEWSMAKERS ARCHIVES
THE NORTH KOREAN ORPHAN WHO SNUCK INTO CHINA AND LIVED IN THE MOUNTAINS UNTIL A MISSIONARY RESCUED HIM
NEWSMAKERS ENCORE: THE LOCAL DAD WHO HIT NATIONAL FAME AS THE ‘COWBOY NINJA’
WOOD FUNERAL HOME OWNER BRIAN WOOD
THESE 4 EASTERN IDAHOANS ARE NATIONAL FIDDLER CHAMPIONS
PRIDDAHO LEADERS TALK ABOUT HOW THEY WANT TO HELP EASTERN IDAHO
HOW ALEX BOYE WENT FROM BEING A HOMELESS TEENAGER TO A POPULAR ENTERTAINER
HOW COSTCO ENDED UP COMING TO IDAHO FALLS & THE CITY’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK
DR. DAVID ADLER, PRESIDENT OF THE ALTURAS INSTITUTE
IFPD CHIEF SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES DETAILS IN THE ANGIE DODGE MURDER CASE & TALKS ABOUT WHAT’S NEXT
IDAHO FALLS SUMMER ROAD PROJECTS, WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE WATER TOWER, GROWTH AND MORE
CONGRESSMAN MIKE SIMPSON ON IMMIGRATION, DRUG PRICES, SALMON IN IDAHO & WHY HE’S RUNNING AGAIN
MEET ERIC OLVERA, THE HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR JUST ACCEPTED TO HARVARD ON A FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIP
POPULAR CHILDREN’S AUTHOR OBERT SKYE
SETH AARON HENDERSON – A TWO-TIME PROJECT RUNWAY WINNER & FIN FUN’S NEW LEAD DESIGNER
IFPD CHIEF DISCUSSES COLD CASES, THE NEED FOR A NEW FACILITY AND WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE DEPARTMENT
HOW THIS LOCAL WOMAN ENDED UP ON THE DOLLAR GOLD COIN