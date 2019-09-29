Newsmakers: Brandi Newton, the Idaho Falls Arts Council and celebrating 100 years of the Colonial Theater

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Brandi Newton, the executive director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council. The interview takes place in the historic Colonial Theater in downtown Idaho Falls.

It’s a big year for the theater as it turns 100 years old in November. A special show featuring Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth will be held at the theater for the celebration and the Colonial Theater Centennial Exhibition will be on view in the Carr Gallery at the Willard Arts Center from November 16 through January 5.

Newton shared the history of the theater, including rumors that it may be haunted, and shared the mission and vision of the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

Watch the video above for the entire interview.

