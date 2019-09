Newsmakers: Jesi Bergeson remembers her daughter, Shaylyn, and shares about the importance of organ donation

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Jesi Bergeson, the mother of Shaylyn Bergeson.

The 9-year-old Salem girl died Aug. 1 in the arms of her parents at Primary Children’s Hospital. Shaylyn fell out of a tree in her backyard onto a piece of metal rebar that impaled her head. She passed away a few days later.

Shaylyn was able to donate her liver, kidneys, heart valves and corneas to five individuals.

During their conversation, Jeri shared memories of Shaylyn, recalled the horrific events that led to her death and spoke about how important organ donation is.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

For information on organ donation, visit this website.

