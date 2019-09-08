Newsmakers: The modern day treasure hunters behind America’s Top Buyer Roadshow

During this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with the creators of America’s Top Buyer Roadshow. The creator, James Duke, and executive producer, Brent Johns, were in town this week filming their show and buying interesting items from eastern Idahoans.

The Duke family describes themselves as modern-day treasure hunters and have spent decades looking for America’s most valuable antiques, coins, gems and other items of rarity.

Their show, which will be available online, is part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure hunt. They are crossing the country on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Watch the video for the entire interview and click here for more information.

