Newsmakers: The woman who helped detectives solve a murder after the killer confessed to her

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Loren Pettersson. Pettersson played a key role in helping detectives solve a 2017 homicide case in Bonneville County.

Pettersson was friends with Jameion Hernandez, the man currently serving 25 years to life in prison for the murder of Lisa Stukey. When the crime happened in July 2017, Hernandez confessed to Pettersson that he had killed Stuckey.

RELATED | Prosecutor says ‘not one time has he expressed any remorse’ as Hernandez is sentenced for brutal murder

Hernandez threatened Pettersson that if she told anyone, he would hurt her or her family. After keeping the secret for a few weeks, Pettersson broke her silence and told detectives everything. She gave them the break they needed and Hernandez was arrested.

In her interview with Eaton, Pettersson shared chilling details of the case and her interactions with Hernandez. She also had a special message for him and his family.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

THE LOCAL KNIFE MAKER WHO WON HISTORY CHANNEL’S ‘FORGED IN FIRE’

FORMER LATTER-DAY SAINT TEMPLE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR LARRY WILSON

BRANDI NEWTON, THE IDAHO FALLS ARTS COUNCIL AND CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF THE COLONIAL THEATER

HOW NATALIA HEPWORTH ENDED UP IN IDAHO AND WHY SHE’S LEAVING

JESI BERGESON REMEMBERS HER DAUGHTER, SHAYLYN, AND SHARES ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF ORGAN DONATION

THE MODERN DAY TREASURE HUNTERS BEHIND ‘AMERICA’S TOP BUYER ROADSHOW’

KIM COMBES AND THE NURTURED HEART APPROACH

3 COWGIRLS WHO MADE HISTORY AT THE WAR BONNET RODEO IN A NEW EVENT

THE NORTH KOREAN ORPHAN WHO SNUCK INTO CHINA AND LIVED IN THE MOUNTAINS UNTIL A MISSIONARY RESCUED HIM

NEWSMAKERS ENCORE: THE LOCAL DAD WHO HIT NATIONAL FAME AS THE ‘COWBOY NINJA’

WOOD FUNERAL HOME OWNER BRIAN WOOD

THESE 4 EASTERN IDAHOANS ARE NATIONAL FIDDLER CHAMPIONS

PRIDDAHO LEADERS TALK ABOUT HOW THEY WANT TO HELP EASTERN IDAHO

HOW ALEX BOYE WENT FROM BEING A HOMELESS TEENAGER TO A POPULAR ENTERTAINER

HOW COSTCO ENDED UP COMING TO IDAHO FALLS & THE CITY’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK

DR. DAVID ADLER, PRESIDENT OF THE ALTURAS INSTITUTE