Newsmakers Encore: Former Latter-day Saint Temple Executive Director Larry Wilson

In this encore edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Elder Larry Wilson, the former executive director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple Department. This weekend Elder Wilson was released from his position in the Quorum of the Seventy and granted emeritus status.

Elder Wilson was in town two years ago for the reopening of the Idaho Falls Temple. At the time, he oversaw all of the temples around the world.

During his conversation with Nate, Elder Wilson explained some of the differences in the Idaho Falls Temple compared to other temples. He also spoke about the Pocatello Temple and how the church decides where temples go.

Elder Wilson said the Church has identified 80 locations worldwide where potential temples could be built over the next 15 years.

Watch the video above to see the entire conversation with Elder Wilson.

