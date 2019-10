Newsmakers Encore: The local knife maker who won History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton talks with Brandon Williams. Williams won $10,000 on the History Channel’s competition show “Forged in Fire” last November in which he competed against three other contestants in creating a slasher blade.

Williams lives in Blackfoot and is the owner of 4B Outdoors and co-owner of Grip-N-Pull Bullet Pullers. He has always had a passion for forging knives and has seen an increase in business since appearing on the show.

Watch the video above for the entire conversation.

FORMER LATTER-DAY SAINT TEMPLE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR LARRY WILSON

BRANDI NEWTON, THE IDAHO FALLS ARTS COUNCIL AND CELEBRATING 100 YEARS OF THE COLONIAL THEATER

HOW NATALIA HEPWORTH ENDED UP IN IDAHO AND WHY SHE’S LEAVING

JESI BERGESON REMEMBERS HER DAUGHTER, SHAYLYN, AND SHARES ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF ORGAN DONATION

THE MODERN DAY TREASURE HUNTERS BEHIND ‘AMERICA’S TOP BUYER ROADSHOW’

KIM COMBES AND THE NURTURED HEART APPROACH

3 COWGIRLS WHO MADE HISTORY AT THE WAR BONNET RODEO IN A NEW EVENT

THE NORTH KOREAN ORPHAN WHO SNUCK INTO CHINA AND LIVED IN THE MOUNTAINS UNTIL A MISSIONARY RESCUED HIM

NEWSMAKERS ENCORE: THE LOCAL DAD WHO HIT NATIONAL FAME AS THE ‘COWBOY NINJA’

WOOD FUNERAL HOME OWNER BRIAN WOOD

THESE 4 EASTERN IDAHOANS ARE NATIONAL FIDDLER CHAMPIONS

PRIDDAHO LEADERS TALK ABOUT HOW THEY WANT TO HELP EASTERN IDAHO

HOW ALEX BOYE WENT FROM BEING A HOMELESS TEENAGER TO A POPULAR ENTERTAINER

HOW COSTCO ENDED UP COMING TO IDAHO FALLS & THE CITY’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OUTLOOK

DR. DAVID ADLER, PRESIDENT OF THE ALTURAS INSTITUTE

IFPD CHIEF SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES DETAILS IN THE ANGIE DODGE MURDER CASE & TALKS ABOUT WHAT’S NEXT