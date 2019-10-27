Newsmakers: Sarah Cubells with the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance

In this edition of East Idaho Newsmakers, Nate Eaton speaks with Sarah Cubells, the new program coordinator for the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance.

Cubells moved to eastern Idaho this summer from Connecticut, where she graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in biology and animal science and experience in conservation work.

In her new position, Cubells will provide administrative support for the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance including communications and outreach, working with the Idaho Wildlife Federation to bring local members to Boise to meet with legislators and planning for a major community event in Island Park next summer.

The Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance is a grassroots, volunteer organization formed this summer and governed by a board of directors comprised of local citizens. Its mission is to educate and advocate to protect and conserve the native wildlife and its enjoyment by the public in the Upper Henrys Fork Watershed.

Watch the video above for our entire conversation with Cubells.

