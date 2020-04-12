Finding Faith: The doctrine at Crown of Life, how it’s healing a community and why an LDS couple regularly attends

This is the seventh in a series of podcasts about faith in eastern Idaho. We’ve attended many different church services and spoken with members of different faiths to understand who they are and what they believe. Each episode focuses on a specific denomination and explores the history, culture and beliefs of the religion.

RIGBY — Sixty people gather at the Crown of Life Church at 3856 E. 300 N. in Rigby, next to the high school.

It’s 11 a.m. on a Sunday.

People of all ages are seated in the rows of chairs as Pastor David Schilling begins the services with these words.

“Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth, and burst into jubilant song in music.”

Schilling offers a prayer, reads the biblical account of Jesus inviting his apostles to eat bread and wine in remembrance of Him, and invites each member of the congregation, one by one, to surround the altar and partake also. Each person is offered the emblems of Christ’s body one by one, and Schilling speaks to them, one by one, as they partake, saying,

“Remember how much our Lord Jesus loves you. Go in peace.”

When communion is over and everyone returns to their seats, children are invited to surround the pulpit. They join hands and Schilling offers a simple, heartfelt prayer.

“Dear Lord, we thank you for our families, for loving us so much. For blessing us every day and for sending Jesus to save us. Help us always to love you more. Amen,” he prays.

Members of the congregation are there with their families for one purpose: to worship God through words and music in their own way and on their own terms.

Welcome to Finding Faith, a podcast exploring the history, culture and beliefs of different denominations in eastern Idaho. Today members at Crown of Life Church talk about their efforts to unite with other denominations in the community and what sets them apart from other Christian churches. You’ll also meet an active Latter-day Saint couple who regularly attends. Why they say it’s helping them appreciate their own faith even more.

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

