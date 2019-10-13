Finding Faith: the beliefs of Pagans and Wiccans, and why everything you’ve heard may not be true

This is the fourth in a series of podcasts about faith in eastern Idaho. Over the last six months, we’ve attended many different church services and spoken with members of different faiths to understand who they are and what they believe. Each episode in the six-part series will focus on a specific denomination and explore the history, culture and beliefs of the religion.

I walk into the Healing Hands Metaphysical Store at 429 B Street in Idaho Falls. It’s a little after noon on a Wednesday.

Terri Ireland, the owner of the store, greets me with a smile and shows me around the shop.

Among the items she shows me are herbs, candles, tea, rock and crystal jewelry, robes, tarot cards, and other spiritual wellness products. These items have one thing in common: they’re all rooted in some type of Pagan belief system.

One of the most popular items in the store are crystals. Those who follow Paganism believe crystals and other types of rocks vibrate energy, which can have healing properties when it makes contact with your energy vibration.

Many people wear these items as jewelry or just have them in the room with them in hopes of attracting positive energy into their life.

RELATED | Finding Faith: Worshipping on an air force base, role of military chaplains, and how faith helps families cope

Welcome to Finding Faith, a podcast exploring the history, culture and beliefs of different denominations in eastern Idaho.

This week, we explore the beliefs of Pagans and Wiccans, why it’s not considered a religion among believers, and why everything you’ve heard about it may not be accurate.

RELATED | Finding Faith: The evolution of Unitarian Universalism, basic beliefs, and why it’s a growing religion

Wiccan pendant and altar owned by Cola Anderson of Idaho Falls. | Cola Anderson

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST IN THE PLAYER ABOVE OR DOWNLOAD IT BELOW.

If you’d like your church/faith to be highlighted in a future episode, send an email to rett@eastidahonews.com.

RELATED | Finding Faith: The truth about Muslims, what they believe, and how they’re treated by locals

LISTEN TO PREVIOUS EPISODES BELOW: