Finding Faith: The evolution of Unitarian Universalism, basic beliefs, and why it’s a growing religion

This is the second in a series of podcasts about faith in eastern Idaho. Over the last six months, we’ve attended many different church services and spoken with members of different faiths to understand who they are and what they believe. Each episode in the six-part series will focus on a specific denomination and explore the history, culture and beliefs of the religion.

Thirty people gather at a small church on E Street in Idaho Falls. It’s 10:30 on a Sunday morning.

A variety of people are in attendance. One young mother is there with her newborn baby, and there’s another young couple in the pew several rows ahead. But most of the people are middle-aged.

It’s a non-denominational service with progressive beliefs. Some members of the congregation believe in God and some don’t. Some are gay and some are straight. But everyone is there for one purpose: to worship through words and music in their own way and on their own terms.

In this episode, we’ll take you inside a Unitarian Universalist church service. Members open up about their beliefs and explain why the faith has broad appeal. They also discuss the evolution of the faith over the years, and how it fosters love and acceptance for those inside and outside the church.

