Finding Faith: The truth about Muslims, what they believe, and how they’re treated by locals

This is the first in a series of podcasts about faith in eastern Idaho. Over the last six months, we’ve attended many different church services and spoken with members of different faiths to understand who they are and what they believe. Each episode in the six-part series will focus on a specific denomination and explore the history, culture and beliefs of the religion.

Seven people gather at the Idaho Falls Activity Center near the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. It’s 1 p.m. on a Friday.

Those in attendance are men, mostly middle-aged, dressed in casual attire. Two of the men are younger: One in his mid- to late-30s, the other in his 20s.

The man leading the group is dressed in a white robe and a Taqiyah, a short, brimless rounded cap.

The men are there for one purpose: to worship God through words and music in their own way and on their own terms.

Welcome to “Finding Faith,” a podcast exploring the history, culture and beliefs of different denominations in eastern Idaho.

RELATED | ‘Finding Faith’ podcast premieres Sunday on EastIdahoNews.com

In this episode, we’ll take you inside a Muslim prayer service and find out what they really believe. A group of Muslims in Idaho Falls explains why your perception of Islam may not be accurate. They also discuss the origins of the faith in eastern Idaho, and what it’s like to live as a Muslim in a predominantly Christian community.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST IN THE PLAYER ABOVE OR DOWNLOAD IT BELOW.

If you’d like your church/faith to be highlighted in a future episode, send an email to rett@eastidahonews.com.