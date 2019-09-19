‘Finding Faith’ podcast premieres Sunday on EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — One of the comments we frequently get from EastIdahoNews.com users is that our religion coverage only focuses on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While the Latter-day Saint faith is the predominant religion in eastern Idaho, we routinely cover happenings at other churches. But now we’re taking it up a notch.

Over the last six months, EastIdahoNews.com reporter Rett Nelson has attended many different church services and spoken with members of different faiths to understand who they are and what they believe.

These conversations will be highlighted in a new podcast called “Finding Faith.” Each episode in the six-part series will focus on a specific denomination and explore the history, culture and beliefs of the religion.

“We tend to focus on what divides us, but when it comes to religion, we have so much more in common than we do differences,” Nelson says. “There may be doctrinal differences, but all of us want to feel loved and accepted, and that’s the basic idea behind religion.”

Though life is challenging and often confusing, Nelson says the search for truth often gets drowned out by the noise of the world.

“Religion is such a core part of who we are,” Nelson says. “It defines how we think, live and behave and provides the lens through which we see the world around us. Yet, it’s not something we talk about very much. This podcast will address it.”

Throughout the series, we’ll introduce you to people who worship in their own way and on their own terms, but who have faith in something greater than themselves. You’ll meet Muslims, Unitarians and military servicemen and women who are finding their faith at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

“Everyone is doing their best to navigate their way through this crazy life, and it’s inspiring to watch others practice what they believe,” Nelson says.

The first episode of “Finding Faith” will be posted this Sunday, Sept. 22 at noon on EastIdahoNews.com.