Finding Faith: The beliefs of Seventh day Adventists, why they worship on Saturday, and the challenges they face

This is the sixth in a series of podcasts about faith in eastern Idaho. Over the last six months, we’ve attended many different church services and spoken with members of different faiths to understand who they are and what they believe. Each episode in the six-part series will focus on a specific denomination and explore the history, culture and beliefs of the religion.

I pull into the church parking lot at 800 Westhill Ave. in Idaho Falls, right across the street from Skyline High School. It’s 3 p.m. on a Wednesday.

I walk into the foyer, where I’m greeted warmly by an older gentleman in a suit and tie.

We shake hands and he introduces himself as Harold Peters. He is there to lead a Bible study with several members of the congregation.

RELATED | Finding Faith: The idea behind Cop Church, and how it’s helping the men in blue come closer to Christ

RELATED | Finding Faith: the beliefs of Pagans and Wiccans, and why everything you’ve heard may not be true

We walk into a small room, where six people are seated around a table with their bibles, waiting for the meeting to begin.

This isn’t the church’s regular worship service, which is usually held on Saturday at 11 a.m. This is just the regular, weekly Bible study to give members an additional opportunity to hear the word of God.

Most of the people in attendance are older men, but two women are there with their husbands.

After introducing myself to the group, they start talking about several members of the congregation who need some prayers.

Another lady arrives just a few minutes late. They finish the conversation and Peters then begins the meeting by inviting them all to bow their heads.

RELATED | Finding Faith: Worshipping on an Air Force base, role of military chaplains, and how faith helps families cope

RELATED | Finding Faith: The evolution of Unitarian Universalism, basic beliefs, and why it’s a growing religion

“Our Heavenly Father, we come to you with an earnest desire to sense your presence with us today as we study,” Peters prays.

When the prayer is finished, everyone opens their bibles and Peters begins the discussion.

“Jesus declared, ‘When I am lifted up from the earth, I will draw everyone to myself. And He was talking about being lifted up on the cross,” says Peters. “One of the founding persons of the Seventh Day Adventists church in speaking about that said, ‘The sacrifice of Christ as an atonement for sin is the great truth around which all other truths cluster.’”

RELATED | Finding Faith: The truth about Muslims, what they believe, and how they’re treated by locals

Welcome to Finding Faith, a podcast exploring the history, culture and beliefs of different denominations in eastern Idaho. Today, we explore the beliefs of Seventh day Adventists. In this episode, members explain why they worship on Saturday, and the challenges they face.

The Idaho Falls Seventh Day Adventist Church at 800 Westhill Ave. in Idaho Falls. Services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST IN THE PLAYER ABOVE OR DOWNLOAD IT BELOW:

If you’d like your church/faith to be highlighted in a future episode, send an email to rett@eastidahonews.com.

LISTEN TO PREVIOUS EPISODES BELOW: