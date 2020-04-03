Isolation Inspiration: How country singer Walker Hayes is relying on family and faith during the COVID-19 pandemic

I’ll be the first to admit that the news can be overwhelming and what’s happening in many parts of the country is terrifying. Our community has changed so fast and it’s a little scary not knowing what’s next.

For the past few weeks, I’ve been thinking of ways EastIdahoNews.com can present more positive, uplifting content during these uncertain times. Our main duty is to report the news – no matter how bad it is. But we also have an obligation to inform you of good things and hopefully entertain or enlighten you a little.

I’ve reached out to several people across the country who are known for their optimistic attitudes and asked them to video chat with me. Over the coming days, we’ll be posting these conversations in a series we’re calling “Isolation Inspiration.” They’re meant to inspire you – no matter what situation you’re in.

I first met Walker Hayes last April in Salt Lake City. The country singer had agreed to an interview and not only invited me and my wife on his tour bus, but asked us to come backstage. He treated us like we had been friends for a while and was very relatable – just like his music.

Walker is open and honest about his struggles – from battling alcoholism to losing a record deal and having to take a job at Costco. His lyrics are deep and while you might not hear some of his songs on the radio, you won’t forget them.

Walker’s hits include “You Broke Up With Me,” “Craig,” “90’s Country” and “Don’t Let Her.” The COVID-19 pandemic forced him to cancel his upcoming tour but he’s remaining positive, hopeful and spending time with his wife and six kids (while updating his Instagram account). I appreciate him taking some time to chat with me from his home in Nashville and hope his words inspire you.

