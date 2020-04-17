Law firm announces new building in Snake River Landing

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls law firm will move and construct a new office in Snake River Landing.

Beard St. Clair Gaffney Attorneys announced plans Thursday to build a 14,500 square foot building on a 1.325 acre lot along Pier View Drive near Liberty Mutual, Bill’s Bike & Run and The Buckner Company. Construction is scheduled to begin next month.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Snake River Landing. We look forward to doing business in a vibrant and exciting part of our community,” says Lance J. Schuster, Partner at Beard St. Clair Gaffney, in a news release. “Our new office location is to help better serve our clients and accommodate our growing firm.”

Beard St. Clair Gaffney has grown to become one of the prominent law firms in Idaho with attorneys specializing in business transactions, real estate, commercial litigation and estate planning. The firm has offices in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Pocatello and Victor.

“Beard St. Clair Gaffney is a wonderful addition to Snake River Landing,” says Eric Isom, Chief Development Office for Snake River Landing. “Like many other businesses here, we are sure the law firm will enjoy the conveniences of being part of this community, including the walkability to restaurants, access to trails and our close proximity to downtown Idaho Falls.”

Beard St. Clair Gaffney Attorneys is the latest business to move to Snake River Landing. | Courtesy Snake River Landing

The law firm is the latest company to move into Snake River Landing. Last year, construction began on two new office buildings totally roughly 75,000 square feet. The Falls Apartments in Snake River Landing is now leasing units following an expansion.

Idahoan Foods moved their headquarters to Snake River Landing last year, with plans for a formal opening later this spring. A Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatre was announced in late 2019 and improvements on the future Mountain America Center along Pioneer Drive and Event Center Drive are underway.

Contractors are reportedly implementing safety precautions at construction sites, according to a Snake River Landing news release.

The new Beard St. Clair Gaffney building has been designed by Booth Architecture of Pocatello and will be built by Construction Solutions Company of Ammon.