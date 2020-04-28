Local business giving away thousands of pounds of potatoes to community members

IDAHO FALLS — One local business is serving the community by giving away the product the Gem state is best known for.

Leavitt Group – Archibald Insurance Center has offices in Idaho Falls, Rigby and Rexburg and on Friday, the company will be handing out free 10 lb. bags of potatoes to anyone who would like one at all three locations. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last.

“It’s interesting how it seems like, initially when COVID-19 started out, a lot of people were being really kind. We saw a lot of acts of service,” agent Jacob Campbell said. “But it seems like that’s almost kind of slowed down a little bit – some of the excitement with serving.”

The company is giving away around 1,250 bags of potatoes – that’s 12,000 pounds of spuds.

“Our plan is to limit contact as much as possible. So, we’ll have signs for people to drive up to our parking lot, and the potatoes can be placed directly in their trunk or directly in their backseat,” Campbell said. “Just a nice easy drive-through.”

The Idaho Falls location is at 500 S. Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83403. The Rigby office is at 153 E. Main St., Rigby, ID 83442, and the Rexburg building is 135 W. Main St., Rexburg, ID 83440.

One bag will be given per family.

“We’re so thankful for the wonderful communities that we get to work in and the chance to help and serve,” Campbell said.