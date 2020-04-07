Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in hit-and-run death of Idaho Falls woman

Tyler Carter, left, and Bobette Wilhelm

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man arrested last month in connection to the hit-and-run death of an Idaho Falls cyclist in is now charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Tyler Carter, 38, was arrested on March 19 after the hit-and-run death of 40-year-old Bobette Wilhelm on March 13. For his alleged involvement, prosecutors initially charged him with felony leaving the scene of an injury accident. The additional charge of felony involuntary manslaughter charge came Monday.

“After additional investigation was conducted, the results of the investigation were reviewed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, which concluded an additional charge was warranted,” according to a Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

Authorities did not elaborate on what the additional investigation found.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and other law enforcement agencies began their investigation after Wilhelm’s body was discovered in a ravine near Buckskin Road outside Pocatello.

Debris left near Wilhelm’s body came from a green 1989-1999 Chevrolet pickup or SUV. After asking for the public’s help, deputies say they were quickly able to identify Carter as the primary suspect, and they found a GMC truck they believe was used in the hit-and-run.

In a news conference last month, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said Carter was cooperative.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Felony leaving the scene of an injury accident carries a maximum of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Carter remains held in the Bannock County Jail on $50,000 bail.