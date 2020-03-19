Man arrested and charged in hit-and-run death of an Idaho Falls woman

POCATELLO — A local man has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run death of an Idaho Falls cyclist.

Tyler Carter, 38, of Pocatello has been arrested and charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident for his alleged involvement in the death of 40-year-old Bobette Wilhelm on March 13. Carter was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

“I want to extend my condolences on behalf of the prosecutor’s office to the friends and family of Ms. Wilhelm,” Bannock County Prosecutor Stephen Herzog said in a news conference Thursday.

Herzog said additional charges may be filed against Carter as the investigation continues.

Bannock County officials hold a news conference on the hit-and-run death of Bobette Wilhelm.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and other law enforcement agencies began their investigation when Wilhelm’s body was discovered in a ravine near Buckskin Road outside Pocatello.

With debris from the vehicle that hit Wilhelm, law enforcement were able to determine that they were looking for a green 1989-1999 Chevrolet pickup or SUV.

Idaho Falls mayor pays tribute to city employee killed in hit-and-run

Bannock County Chief Deputy Tony Manu said within a day of beginning their investigation and asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, they were able to identify Carter as their primary suspect.

“When the people know that we need their help, they’re usually pretty darn good about being forthcoming,” Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen said.

Bobette Wilhelm | Bobette Wilhelm’s Facebook page

As well as being an avid cyclist, Wilhelm also worked as an energy analyst at Idaho Falls Power.

“We are all devastated by her loss and send our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a previous statement. “Bobbie was a beautiful person who truly cared for others. She was constantly working to give back to the community and to make our world a better place. She was genuinely a good person with a heart of gold.”

Herzog said a date and time for Carter’s arraignment has not yet been set. His charge of felony leaving the scene carries a maximum of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.