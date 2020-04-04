Man killed in avalanche near Palisades

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Stock photo

PALISADES — At approximately 5:40 p.m. Friday, Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called to the Palisades area to a report of man missing in an avalanche. The report came in from a snowmobile rider who advised their party was riding North East of the Sheep Creek area when they were caught in an avalanche. The rider advised one male adult had been missing for approximately an hour before they could get to a point with cell service and call for help.

Deputies, Forest Service Law Enforcement and Air Idaho Rescue responded to the area and located the remaining riders in the party. Rescue personnel located the approximate location of the victim but due to weather and terrain conditions were unable to continue with a recovery until Saturday.

Deputies and Search and Rescue personnel will resume operations tomorrow. The victim’s name and information are being withheld until after family is notified and recovery efforts are finished.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that conditions for winter recreation are unstable in the high country and risk of avalanche is very high. The Sheriff’s Office recommends proper evaluation of conditions prior to riding along with preparedness for emergencies with proper safety equipment and training. Riders should consider that safety equipment, training and experience does not always guarantee safe riding conditions.