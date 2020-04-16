One person rushed to hospital after mobile home fire in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One person was rushed to the Portneuf Medical Center after a mobile home fire in Pocatello Thursday.

The fire started around 11 a.m. and fully engulfed the mobile home on the 3500 block of South 5th Avenue.

Pocatello Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Pincock confirmed one person was taken by ambulance to the hospital, but he could not comment on the person’s condition.

Firefighters had extinguished most of the fire by noon, but were still dealing with hot spots.

Pincock says the home is a complete loss.

The Pocatello Police Department blocked several nearby roads to help emergency responders.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

