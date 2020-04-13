COVID-19 delays opening of popular restaurant in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Many have eagerly awaited the opening of LongHorn Steakhouse in Idaho Falls since the announcement in January it would be opening inside the Old Famous Dave’s restaurant.

Company spokeswoman Brittany Baron tells EastIdahoNews.com its opening has been delayed due to the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ll provide an update on the opening date for this location as soon as we are able,” she writes in an email.

The building was originally scheduled to open in late spring. We will continue to follow this story and post more information when it is available.

Construction crews began renovating the building in mid-January several months after Famous Dave’s ceased operations unexpectedly after 10 years of business.

LongHorn Steakhouse first opened in Atlanta, Georgia in 1981. It offers specialty steaks prepared by experienced chefs and seasoned with LongHorn’s signature blends.

Some of its most popular cuts include the tender, center-cut Flo’s Filet, fire-grilled LongHorn Porterhouse and the marbled bone-in ribeye called The Outlaw.

The Idaho Falls store will be the restaurant’s second location in Idaho. A Boise store opened several years ago. There are 515 locations nationwide.

LongHorn Steakhouse will open at 245 Houston Circle near Walmart.

Crews began renovating the old Famous Dave’s restaurant in mid-January to prepare for the opening of LongHorn Steakhouse. File photo, Jan. 23 | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com