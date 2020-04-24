Support Local Gems: Greater Idaho Falls Dining

EastIdahoNews.com is proud to Support Local Gems!

State politicians and the Idaho Department of Commerce are asking the public to support small businesses by creating an all-day event April 24 to bring awareness to companies severely impacted by COVID-19.

Idahoans are invited to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards online for future use, ordering take-out or delivery, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.

EastIdahoNews.com randomly picked several businesses and will highlight them throughout the day.

Several local restaurants, such as Tandoori Oven and Cafe Sabor, teamed up to give the community access to the best in local cuisine with free delivery.

Idaho Falls Local Restaurant Cooperative

Cafe Sabor: (208) 529-1565

Tandoori Oven: (208) 522-8263

Dixie’s Diner: (208) 542-1950

MacKenzie River: (208) 932-2987

Dee Kitchen: (208) 522-2636

Villa Coffeehouse: (208) 524-8882

Chinese Garden Restuarant: (208) 522-6300

Pitmaster BarBQue Company: (208) 535-2271

Cardamom: (208) 346-8316

Lucy’s Pizzeria Broadway: (208) 524-2800

Lucy’s Pizzeria Hitt Road: (208) 523-7777

Outback Steakhouse: (208) 523-9301

Puerto Escondido: (208) 529-3267

Tom’s Gyro and Burgers: (208) 523-7828

Thai Kitchen Restaurant: (208) 528-5420

Chapolera Coffee: (208) 970-7211

The Cocoa Bean: (208) 542-9492

1 Fine Cafe: (208) 932-2819

Website: https://greaterifdining.com