Support Local Gems: Greater Idaho Falls Dining
Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com
Business
Published at | Updated at
EastIdahoNews.com is proud to Support Local Gems!
State politicians and the Idaho Department of Commerce are asking the public to support small businesses by creating an all-day event April 24 to bring awareness to companies severely impacted by COVID-19.
Idahoans are invited to give their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants by purchasing gift cards online for future use, ordering take-out or delivery, writing a review online, posting on social media about a local business or simply saying thank you.
EastIdahoNews.com randomly picked several businesses and will highlight them throughout the day.
Several local restaurants, such as Tandoori Oven and Cafe Sabor, teamed up to give the community access to the best in local cuisine with free delivery.
Idaho Falls Local Restaurant Cooperative
- Cafe Sabor: (208) 529-1565
- Tandoori Oven: (208) 522-8263
- Dixie’s Diner: (208) 542-1950
- MacKenzie River: (208) 932-2987
- Dee Kitchen: (208) 522-2636
- Villa Coffeehouse: (208) 524-8882
- Chinese Garden Restuarant: (208) 522-6300
- Pitmaster BarBQue Company: (208) 535-2271
- Cardamom: (208) 346-8316
- Lucy’s Pizzeria Broadway: (208) 524-2800
- Lucy’s Pizzeria Hitt Road: (208) 523-7777
- Outback Steakhouse: (208) 523-9301
- Puerto Escondido: (208) 529-3267
- Tom’s Gyro and Burgers: (208) 523-7828
- Thai Kitchen Restaurant: (208) 528-5420
- Chapolera Coffee: (208) 970-7211
- The Cocoa Bean: (208) 542-9492
- 1 Fine Cafe: (208) 932-2819
Website: https://greaterifdining.com