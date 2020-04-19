UPDATE: Names released in fatal Arco Highway crash

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police continue to investigate a fatal three-vehicle crash on the West Arco Highway/U.S. Highway 20 from Saturday night.

The crash occurred at milepost 296 at around 7:30 p.m., according to an ISP news release.

Police reports show Adam Touchette, 28, of Idaho Falls was traveling eastbound on the Arco Highway in a 2019 Chevrolet C15.

Jaydon Hale, 20, of Idaho Falls was behind Touchette in a 2011 Toyota Camry.

Rochelle Taylor, 54, of Arco was traveling westbound on the highway in a 2014 Kia Rio.

ISP troopers say Hale attempted to pass Touchette and collided head on with Taylor in the westbound lane. After the head on collision occurred Taylor’s vehicle struck Touchette’s vehicle.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said Taylor died at the scene. Hale was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls in critical condition. EIRMC officials say he remains in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

Touchette was not injured.

Hale was not wearing his seatbelt. Touchette and Taylor were wearing their seatbelts.

The lanes were blocked for approximately 3 hours.

Courtesy Brian Ellis