Woman dead after three-vehicle crash on West Arco Highway

IDAHO FALLS — A woman is dead and a man has been taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a three-vehicle head-on collision on the Arco Highway, west of Idaho Falls.

The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.

It’s not clear how the crash occurred, however, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says each of the vehicles had one person inside. None of the people involved have been identified.

A female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male driver was transported by helicopter to EIRMC in critical condition.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Idaho State Police say the crash is under investigation. EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.

Courtesy Brian Ellis