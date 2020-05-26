Chubbuck man sent to prison for possessing child porn

POCATELLO — A Chubbuck man will go to prison after police and the Department of Homeland Security found child pornography on his phone.

Donald Joseph Maberry, 47, pleaded guilty to three felony counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced a total of four to 10 years in prison. District Judge Robert C. Naftz handed down the sentence and denied pleas from Maberry for a reduced sentence.

Maberry pleaded guilty to the three counts and as part of an agreement with prosecutors, seven additional counts of the same charge and a persistent violator enhancement were dropped.

Maberry told investigators he downloaded the explicit photos from an internet pornography site. He said they were not of naked children, but “really skinny women,” according to court documents. Investigators did not agree and determined the photo to be of minors.

Maberry was on supervised probation in at the time of the arrest in March 2019. He was convicted in 2015 of several felony charges related to drugs in Oneida County. He spent time on a rider program before being placed on probation.

A rider is when a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs, including mental health and drug abuse treatment. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can send them back to prison to complete their sentence or release them on probation.

In addition to his prison sentence, Maberry was ordered to pay $3,411.50 in fees and fines.