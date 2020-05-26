Construction on Osgood bridge prompts closure of I-15 overpass beginning Tuesday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Transportation Department will temporarily close the Osgood Road Interstate 15 overpasses while work is being done to make bridge repairs. These repairs are being completed in order to extend the operational life of the bridge.

As construction begins, the Osgood Road bridge will be under construction starting on Tuesday, May 26 through July 24.

ITD will be doing concrete patchwork on the bridge deck along with sealing and other repairs under the bridge.

“This work is being done to repair the existing conditions of the bridge,” says ITD Project Manager Derek Noyes, “ITD will continue to rehabilitate and preserve the concrete on the bridge deck to extend the lifespan of the bridge.”

While work takes place on the bridge, there will be traffic control set up, which will include intermittent lane reductions on I-15 along with the temporary bridge closures during construction.

As construction continues, please plan your commute accordingly during this time. Please drive safely and attentively while driving through work zones and check 511.idaho.gov for current road construction and conditions.