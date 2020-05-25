INL donates $60,000 to fight food insecurity in eastern Idaho

The following is a news release from Idaho National Laboratory.

IDAHO FALLS — Across the country, individuals are banding together to do whatever they can to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. From people sewing and donating face masks to food banks providing millions of meals to those suddenly without income, the resolve of the American people is truly inspiring.

In this spirit, Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA), which manages Idaho National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy, launched the INL Cares initiative to donate $60,000 to food banks in southeastern Idaho. This donation will help provide grab-and-go meals for students, meal boxes for families and ingredients for the Meals on Wheels program.

The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, serving Idaho Falls and the Upper Snake River Valley, received $40,000; while the Idaho Food Bank, located in Pocatello, received $20,000 for programs in Blackfoot, Fort Hall and Bannock County.

“We know many of our friends and neighbors are struggling, but we also see incredible organizations and individuals working every day to provide food and shelter to those in need and to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said INL Director and BEA President Mark Peters. “We are honored to support these organizations and individuals in our community and find inspiration in their example.”

For more information about the INL Cares initiative, visit inlcares.inl.gov.