Local golf professional holding marathon fundraiser for fallen deputy Maser’s family

IDAHO FALLS — Local golf professional Tyson Bowen doesn’t just play golf because of his love for the game.

Bowen, an assistant golf professional at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls, is using his platform to help the family of fallen Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wyatt Maser. He was killed last week after another deputy struck him with his vehicle while responding to the area of Bone Road and 9th South to investigate a rollover crash.

Bowen’s putting on “Driving for a Cause,” a golf marathon fundraiser, to raise money for Maser’s wife and daughter that he left behind.

“It’s a really good time to help this family in the community because what happened is just awful,” Bowen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I know that there’s been some other fundraisers and things but I just wanted to use my platform of being in the golf community to rally around this family and help them out.”

The event will be taking place Wednesday, May 27. Bowen plans to tee off around 5:45 a.m. at Sage Lakes Golf Course at 100 E. 65th North in Idaho Falls.

Over the past few years, Bowen’s held two different golf marathons where he’s raised money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“I have such a love and passion for the game, and one of my favorite things is to share that with people,” Bowen said in a news release.

This time, he plans to play at least 126 holes, which is seven rounds of golf, for the Maser family.

“If I have time, I’m going to keep going because there’s a lot of people that have pledged a certain dollar amount per hole that I play,” Bowen says. “Some people just donate whatever they can.”

To make a pledge, call Sage Lakes Golf Course at (208) 612-8535. You can also donate to the GoFundMe Bowen set up for the Maser’s by clicking here.

A memorial fund has also been set up by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 8 at the ISU Credit Union in Idaho Falls under the name “Bonneville County FOP, Wyatt Maser Memorial Account.”

Those wishing to donate can contact ISU Credit Union to make arrangements by calling (208) 235-7100.

Donations can also be made on Venmo to Bonneville County FOP, Wyatt Maser Memorial.

Courtesy Tyson Bowen Facebook page