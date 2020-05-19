Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fallen deputy

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy who was killed Monday morning.

Deputy Wyatt Maser was responding to the area of Bone Road and 9th South around 5:20 a.m. to investigate a rollover crash. Officials say when Maser arrived, he encountered a woman who was walking away from the scene holding a machete. Maser followed on foot and tried to talk to her.

While Maser and another deputy tried to take the woman into custody, Sgt. Randy Flegel, who was responding to the area to assist, came upon the woman and two deputies in the roadway and hit Maser with his vehicle.

Police and emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, and he was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center; however, Maser succumbed to his injuries.

Sheriff Paul Wilde said in a news release that the entire Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is humbled at the outpouring of support. Maser, who had been with the department since April 2019, was known as a hard-working member of the office, according to the release.

Full details on funeral arrangements are pending. A service is tentatively scheduled for Friday in the Idaho Falls area. More details will be released at a later date.

A memorial fund had been set up by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8 at the ISU Credit Union in Idaho Falls under the name “Bonneville County FOP, Wyatt Maser Memorial Account.”

Those wishing to donate can contact ISU Credit Union to make arrangements by calling (208) 235-7100.