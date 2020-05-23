Gallery: Photos from fallen deputy Wyatt Maser’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS – Graveside services for Deputy Wyatt Maser were held Friday, May 22 at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls.

Attendance at the funeral was limited to members of the family and invited guests only, but photos from the service are included below. You can also see the procession in the video player above.

Maser was killed Monday while responding to a rollover crash in the area of Bone Road and 9th South around 5:20 a.m.

Officials say when Maser arrived, he encountered a woman who was walking away from the scene holding a machete. Maser followed on foot and tried to talk to her.

While Maser and another deputy tried to take the woman into custody, Sgt. Randy Flegel, who was responding to the area to assist, came upon the woman and two deputies in the road and hit Maser with his vehicle.

SEE THE PHOTOS BELOW:

RELATED | U.S. Honor Flag in Idaho Falls to honor fallen Deputy Wyatt Maser

RELATED | Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office releases name of fallen deputy