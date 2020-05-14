Man arrested on 10 sexual battery, exploitation charges involving children

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was arrested on ten felonies involving children after a joint investigation with the Pocatello Police Department and Department of Homeland Security.

Miles Taylor, 31, was taken into custody Wednesday morning around 10 a.m on five counts of sexual battery of a minor and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say Taylor had been involved in a sexual relationship with a girl who was under 16. He had also been sending naked photos of himself and receiving nude photos from multiple victims under 18, according to investigators.

Detectives served a search warrant at Taylor’s home and found electronic devices that confirmed their information.

Taylor is expected to appear for his initial court hearing Thursday.