Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Bannock County

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Buckskin Road, east of Pocatello.

The crash occurred at about midnight Friday, according to an ISP news release.

Police reports show Aaron Ayers, 37, of Pocatello, was driving eastbound on Buckskin Road in a 1996 Acura Integra. Sari Holmes, 18, of Pocatello, was driving westbound on the same road in a 2002 Honda Accord.

Ayers crossed the center line and was struck by Holmes.

Ayers died at the scene of the crash. Holmes suffered minor injuries, but was not transported by ambulance. A juvenile was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. It’s not clear which vehicle the juvenile was in, or what their condition is.

Buckskin road was blocked by emergency vehicles for approximately three and a half hours, according to the news release.