Man gets at least 3 years in prison for having sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl

BLACKFOOT — A judge recently sent a Bingham County man to prison for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl in 2018.

Bryce Brumfield, 26, was sentenced to between three and 15 years in prison along with $1,745.50 in fees and fines by District Judge Darren Simpson on May 15. Brumfield had previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of lewd conduct with a child. As part of a plea agreement, an additional count of the same charge was dismissed.

During mediation, the prosecution and defense agreed that if Brumfield pleaded guilty prosecutors would not push for more than a three-year minimum prison sentence, according to Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Cousin. Simpson was not bound to those terms but ended up applying the three-year minimum.

RELATED: Brothers who admitted to having sex with the same 15-year-old girl charged with lewd conduct

Brumfield and his brother Tristton Brumfield, 23, were summoned to appear in court in March 2019. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the brothers for lewd conduct in September 2018 after a social worker from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare told investigators about a possible case involving sexual abuse of a minor.

During the investigation, multiple witnesses told deputies they had observed both brothers having sex with the victim at different times while she was living with them.

RELATED: One of two brothers placed on rider for having sex with teenager

When the victim was questioned she admitted to having sex with both of the Brumfield brothers. Detectives spoke with the Brumfield brothers, who both admitted to having sex with the girl multiple times with the knowledge she was 15 years old. Under Idaho law, a minor cannot consent to having sex with an adult.

Tristton Brumfield also pleaded guilty to felony lewd conduct with a child and was sentenced by District Judge Jon Shindurling to three to 15 years in prison. But Shindurling opted to retain jurisdiction in the case and sent him on a one-year rider.

Rider programs are where inmates receive intensive programming and education in hopes of rehabilitation over the course of six months to a year. Once a felon completes the program, they go before a judge. At that time, the judge decides whether to release the felon and put them on probation, or send them back to prison to complete their sentence.