Man known as ‘The Office’ faces another charge after mother recognizes him on news reports

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man arrested last month for lewd conduct is facing an additional charge after the mother of another alleged victim saw his mugshot in news reports.

Last month, a 13-year-old girl reported an illegal sexual relationship with 19-year-old Chrisnaider Greyson Allen. Following his arrest on April 24, the mother of another 13-year-old girl called the Idaho Falls Police Department to report that Allen asked for nude photos of the second girl in February, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Allen is now charged with attempting to obtain sexually exploitative material of a child. Allen, who was already facing the possibility of up to life in prison on the initial charge, could get 30 more years if convicted on the second one.

The victim told investigators that sometime in December, Allen added her on Snapchat under his username of “The Office.” She said Allen told her he was 16 years old, attended Compass Academy and worked with the victim’s sister, according to police reports.

The two exchanged several selfies, and after she told Allen she was 13 years old, he allegedly asked her to send him nude photos. The victim said she told Allen no and blocked him for a while before friending him again.

In another string of messages screenshot, Allen said he was bored and asked if she was free for the night. He also said there was a party at his home on Walnut Street and asked for the victim to come. She said no. When she took screenshots of the messages, Allen blocked her, according to court documents.

With Allen in custody, detectives spoke with him at the jail. Allen told them he did have a Snapchat username “The Office,” but had since deactivated it. He said he began talking to the 13-year-old because he was interested in her sister, according to court documents.

“When I advised Chrisnaider there were saved conversations of him asking for nudes from (the victim), Chrisnaider stated he didn’t remember asking for them, but if they’re there, then he must have,” an investigator wrote in his report.

Allen is not only facing legal issues from the alleged sex crimes. Last fall, while living at a group home, Allen allegedly took the credit/debit card of an employee and made several purchases. He is charged with felony grand theft and has not entered a plea in that case.

With a total of $50,000 bail between the cases, Allen’s defense attorney, Rocky Wixom, asked on Tuesday that his client be released to pre-trial services.

A preliminary hearing for the new charge is scheduled for May 15.