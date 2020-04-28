Man charged with lewd contact after allegedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Idaho Falls man Friday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

Chrisnaider Greyson Allen, 19, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the victim told deputies that earlier in April Allen sexually assaulted her in her yard while she told him no and to stop the entire time.

Deputies wrote in their report that the victim and Allen met online why playing video games. After about a week the conversations moved onto Snapchat before Allen eventually visited the victim’s home during the night.

The alleged assault took place that night in the backyard.

“(The victim) said Chris was raping her for probably 30 minutes,” a deputy wrote in his report. “(She) said she thought about running into her house and getting help but she was scared. (She) was not sure what Chris would have done to her for trying to get help.”

The two remained outside until around 10 a.m. when they woke up and a family member took Allen home. The family member told police they were not happy about Allen being there and watched him go into an apartment on Walnut Street.

Deputies followed up at Allen’s apartment on Friday. While there Allen changed his story multiple times while initially denying ever knowing the victim and going to her house. When investigators confronted Allen about the alleged sexual assault he replied with “Oh God no, I’m still a virgin,” court documents read.

Allen then said he walked to the victim’s home across town before going into a camper trailer at the house. He said the victim attempted to hug and kiss him while at her house while repeating he was a virgin and never even kissed a girl.

During their interview, Allen reportedly said he had changed his story because he was scared of law enforcement not believing him because he was older than the victim and black. He also said he felt uncomfortable talking about it and he doesn’t know much about sex because his parents never talked to him about it.

He then said the girl began talking to him about sex before he went to her house, according to court documents. He claimed the victim sent nude photographs and videos to him, calling them “gruesome.” Allen then said the victim forced herself on him but “was too scared to stop” her. He also told officers the incident happened for about 30 minutes.

While at the apartment Allen began pacing back and forth saying he would kill himself as he had nothing to live for since he would be going to prison. For his safety, deputies then arrested Allen right there and took him to the Bonneville County Jail.

During the interview, Allen kept mentioning he was facing other legal issues for grand theft. According to court documents he was charged with felony grand theft for taking a debit card from an employee of the group home he lived at. He has not entered a plea on the charges.

If convicted Allen could be ordered to spend up to life in prison. He would also be required to register as a sex offender.

Allen remains in the Bonneville County Jail on $30,000 bail awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 8.