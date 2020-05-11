Man sent to prison for raping 12-year-old girl on camping trip

IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg man will spend at least two years in prison after raping a pre-teen girl while camping at Palisades Reservoir in 2018.

Stetson Tyler Perry, 26, was ordered to spend two to 17 years in prison by District Judge Dane H. Watkins after pleading guilty to the rape of a 12-year-old girl. According to court records, Perry was initially charged with lewd conduct with a minor, but Perry opted to plead guilty to rape in January rather than take the case to trial.

Perry was dating a family member of the victim when he invited them both to a family reunion, according to an affidavit of probable cause. While there, Perry raped the victim inside his camper.

RELATED | Man charged with sex crime after incident involving 12-year-old girl

The victim’s mother soon began suspecting something was happening between her daughter and Perry. The mother overheard her daughter speaking on the phone with him one day when he asked about any “competition he might have.” Perry reportedly had pet names for the victim like “darling,” “angel eyes,” and “beautiful babe,” according to court documents.

Investigators discovered hundreds of messages and 35 pages of Snapchat conversations between Perry and the victim. The two had been in contact before and after the sexual assault. According to court documents, Perry asked the victim to send photos of herself in her underwear, which she did. Perry also sent a photo with him just wearing boxers.

Watkins also ordered Perry to pay $1,545.50 in fees and fines.