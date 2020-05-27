Police find 2 pounds of meth inside suspicious package

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On May 15, 2020, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a residence in Idaho

Falls for a report of a suspicious package. According to the reporting party, the package was sent to their home via the U.S. Postal Service but was not addressed to anyone who lived there.

According to the address label, the package had been sent from a town in California near the southern border.

An Idaho Falls Police K9 team was asked to respond to the residence. Officers placed the suspicious package in a row with two other unrelated boxes, and the Drug Detection K9 was directed to search the area. The K9 indicated the presence of drugs in the suspicious package and it was seized by Idaho Falls Police Officers.

Idaho Falls Police Narcotics Detectives obtained a search warrant to open the package. Inside the

package, officers found two board games, one with a broken seal. Inside that board game box

officers found two vacuum-sealed bags with what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine. The

packages were tested and each gave a presumptive positive for methamphetamine. The packages

weighed 502 grams and 503.5 grams respectively with a total package weight of 1,005.5 grams –

over 2 pounds of methamphetamine. The investigation into this package is ongoing.

The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to advise residents to not hesitate to call if you

receive a suspicious package. Packages that are mailed to your home or business and are not

addressed to anyone residing there can be considered suspicious, especially if they are sent from an address you do not recognize.