Willard Arts Center, Colonial Theater announce plans to reopen

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

The Willard Arts Center and Colonial Theater will be reopening in compliance with Governor Brad Little’s Rebound Idaho plan issued on April 29, 2020. The Willard Arts Center and Carr Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday-Friday, beginning Monday, May 18 with limited staff in the office.

The Colonial Theater will open when Governor Little allows Stage 4 of the Rebound Idaho plan to be executed.

“We invite the public to enjoy the National Juried Exhibition in the Carr Gallery over the next couple of weeks,” said Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

“Our first priority has always been the community, our staff, and our patrons,” said Brandi Newton, IFAC Executive Director. “We are vigilantly cleaning according to CDC guidelines and will be limited capacity in the building to ten patrons or fewer at this time. Masks are not required to enter the building or the galleries, but are encouraged.”

IFAC staff will continue to work from home and answer calls and emails, with in-office hours limited to 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at this time. Please practice proper social distancing while in the Willard Arts Center and be respectful of the personal space of others.

If you feel unwell or think you may have been directly exposed to COVID-19, please refrain from visiting the gallery until you are feeling well or until you have been tested or self-quarantined for the suggested 14 days.