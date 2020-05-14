Woman charged with DUI after crashing car into canal

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot woman has been charged with misdemeanor driving-under-the-influence after crashing her jeep into a canal Wednesday.

Authorities say Aushlee Chantel Harris, 20, and her passenger were driving north on Rose Road at around 8 p.m. Bingham County Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner said the driver was allegedly intoxicated, which led to her taking her vehicle off the road and into the canal near the intersection of Rose Road and Rising River Road.

Gardner said Harris and her 19-year-old female passenger did not receive any major injuries. However, Harris was transported by ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital where her minor injuries were treated and she was released.

“They were both able to get out of the vehicle, luckily. They’re very lucky to get out,” Gardner said.

Harris is scheduled for arraignment on May 26.

The vehicle was pulled out of the canal around 9 a.m. Thursday.