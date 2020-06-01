1 man dead following car-bicycle collision near Rexburg

REXBURG – One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 west of Rexburg.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates a teenager headed westbound in a 2007 Chrysler 300 hit 24-year-old Ethan McDonald of Middleton, who was also headed west on a bicycle.

The teen hit McDonald before coming to a stop on the right shoulder. The teen was wearing a seatbelt and McDonald was wearing a helmet, but McDonald died on impact. His family has been notified.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted ISP in responding to the crash. It is still under investigation.