1 person hospitalized following 2-vehicle crash near Rigby

RIGBY – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash on the Menan-Lorenzo Highway northwest of Rigby.

Eugene Scott, who lives near where the crash occurred, tells EastIdahoNews.com a little after 8 Sunday morning he heard two loud bangs.

“It sounded like two mortars at the fireworks,” Scott says.

He got on his four-wheeler to see what happened and says he saw a flatbed pickup hauling a camp trailer tipped on its side on the southwest side of the Annis Butte where the highway intersects with 620 N.

“It wasn’t half a minute from the accident until there was flames coming out of the camp trailer and the pickup,” says Scott.

He went and helped a man out of one of the vehicles. Scott says his face was bloody.

Paramedics arrived a short time later.

Carl Anderson with Central Fire District in Jefferson County says they responded to the crash at 9:09 a.m.

Upon arrival, they determined the pickup and camp trailer collided head-on with another vehicle. A passenger inside the other vehicle had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.

The cause of the crash and why the pickup and trailer erupted in flames are still being determined.

Meanwhile, traffic along the butte has been rerouted. Anderson estimates the road will reopen in the next few minutes.

Idaho State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Rigby Police Dept. also responded to the crash.

Courtesy Carl Anderson

Courtesy Carl Anderson

Courtesy Eugene Scott

Courtesy Eugene Scott