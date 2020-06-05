A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who helps people at times of death

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Today we are surprising a woman named Nicole. She works at Wood Funeral Home and someone sent us an emailing explaining how much of a difference she is making in the world. She’s overcome challenges and obstacles over the years and is now responsible for the crematorium at the funeral home.

Nicole is humble, kind and wants to make sure everyone is taken care of.

Watch the video above to see the surprise!

If you have an idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.