Alex Boyé honors east Idaho first responders with curbside concerts

IDAHO FALLS — Singer-songwriter Alex Boyé was in Idaho Falls Tuesday to perform nine “quarantine curbside concerts”. He has been traveling to multiple cities to show appreciation to first responders.

“Right at the beginning of COVID, I lost about $400,000 worth of performances. The first question I was asking myself was, ‘How am I going to support my family?” Boyé tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Then I thought, ‘What can I do for my community?”

Boyé went online and said he wanted to perform free, safe concerts. He asked the public to nominate cities and people who should receive performance and received over 500 nominations.

“Then we started getting nominations from hospitals and nursing homes and it turned out to be one of the most fulfilling experiences I had,” Boyé said.

Boyé stopped by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Morning Star Senior Living, Fairwinds, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, The Bonneville County Civil Court, Idaho Falls Fire Department No. 1, The Adult Adventure Center and Lincoln Court Retirement and Assisted Living Center.

“I always love coming to Idaho Falls,” Boyé expressed. “(My mom) would always say it doesn’t matter how many people in the audience – if it’s 1, or 1,001, you give them the same. I never forgot that.”

Boyé sang a handful of songs at each location as he worked his way around Bonneville County. He says since COVID, the music and the way he performs it is different and more personal.

“It’s fun that he would come to our community and spend time with us,” Angie Sargent, a nurse with Idaho Falls Community Hospital, said. “Everyone needs a boost.”

Sponsors for the concerts included AndX Entertainment, Rowley White RV Idaho, BANDER Investments, Sargent Insurance Group, and Sunnyside Automotive.