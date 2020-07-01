Chad Daybell facing new charges of conspiracy to destroy evidence

ST. ANTHONY — Chad Daybell has been charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

The new charges were filed Tuesday after Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in court accused of the same crimes. The conspiracy charges are different than those filed against Chad earlier this month, which were two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence

Police discovered the remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan buried in Chad Daybell’s backyard on June 9. Investigators accuse Chad and Lori of conspiring with each other to dispose of the children’s remains.

On the new charges, Chad will appear before Judge Faren Eddins from the Fremont County Jail on Wednesday at 1 p.m. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3 and 4 on the previous charges.

