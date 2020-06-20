Crash involving trucks, camp trailers cleared on Highway 20

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On June 19, at 3:22 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, property damage crash on US Highway 20 at milepost 375, south of Swan Lake in Fremont County.

Melissa Winward, 28, of Rigby, was traveling eastbound in a 1996 Dodge R250 pickup truck pulling a 1979 Kit Companion Travel Camping Trailer when she pulled over onto the shoulder.

Alan Hernandez, 59, of Livingston, Texas, was traveling eastbound in a 2017 Ram pickup truck hauling a 2019 Lance Camper Travel Trailer.

Winward pulled back onto US20 and attempted to make a left turn. Hernandez swerved to the left and struck the front side of Winward’s vehicle. Winward’s trailer became unattached from her pickup and came to rest in the middle of the east and westbound lanes. Hernandez’s vehicle came to rest on the westbound side of US 20.

Traffic was routed around the crash while crews worked to remove the vehicles. US 20 was cleared at 6:46 p.m. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.