Crews contain wildfire south of Pocatello

POCATELLO – A wildfire near Pocatello is fully contained.

Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Kelsey Griffee tells EastIdahoNews.com the Lead Draw fire began around 2 p.m. Saturday three miles south of Pocatello on U.S. Forest Service land.

More than 18 acres were burned. No one has been injured and there is no damage to any homes or structures in the area.

The fire was 100% contained at 5:30 p.m. Five BLM and Forest Service engines are there battling the blaze, along with three from Pocatello valley and one helicopter.

The Forest Service is working to determine a cause.

This is the second wildfire in Pocatello in the last 24 hours. A fire in the Monte Vista area was fully contained Friday night after burning around 8 acres.

