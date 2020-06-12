Eastern Idaho Visitors Center to reopen in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — After months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eastern Idaho Visitors Center will reopen on Monday, according to Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce news release.

The Visitors Center is located right by the river and the Riverwalk at 355 River Parkway. The Center offers the latest travel, tourism, and relocation information as well as a great selection of Idaho gifts and souvenirs.

The Visitors Center staff is ready to answer any travel questions and provide current information on local businesses and

attractions. The community is invited to stop in Monday through Friday between the hours of noon and 5 p.m..